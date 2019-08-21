The Waterfront Rescue Mission has been serving our community for 70 years! The incredible organization has provided meals, shelter, showers, counseling, connection to services, recuperation dorms and Veterans' dorms to men in our community throughout the years.
The recovery and time spent at Waterfront Rescue Mission lasts nearly a year in the Recovery & Career Development Program. This time helps men overcome addictions and equips them to live self-sufficient, productive and responsible lives. They have 8 stores to support the work of the Mission in Florida and Alabama. Foley has a store and the newest is in Mobile on Cottage Hill at Azalea.
For more information, visit this website!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.