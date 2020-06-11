Waterfront Rescue Mission is serving the homeless again after pausing because of COVID-19. Its Mobile and Pensacola campuses are working hard to keep their staff and homeless safe and healthy. The staff and volunteers help these homeless men secure employment, gain job readiness skills, obtain benefits, and procure housing.
How can the community help?
- Item collections at workplace or churches: nonperishable food items, toiletries, towels, men's underwear, gently-used men's clothing
- Monetary donations- WaterfrontMission.org
- Donate to and volunteer at Thrift Stores, WaterfrontThrift.org
No one dreams of being homeless. However, due to economic circumstances, loss of job, mental illnesses, addictions or poor choices, this nightmare becomes a hopeless reality for many. That’s where Waterfront Rescue Mission comes in. The Mission offers hope to those in need. The staff and volunteers at the Mission recognize that the men and women who come seeking help are just like the rest of us. While some are without jobs, 44% have jobs and have children who depend upon them. Veterans who served their country with honor in times of war account for 14% of the nation’s homeless.
Want to help? Contact us at 251.433.1847 or email to info@waterfrontmission.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.