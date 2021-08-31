Chelsey got to visit Punta Clara Kitchen in Point Clear, AL, to see how they make their delicious watermelon jelly! The jelly is made from watermelon juice, and the rinds are also used to make watermelon rind pickles. You can buy both of these canned delights and plenty more treats at Punta Clara Kitchen.
The shop also has a wide variety of homemade cakes, including their famous caramel cake, which you'll see in the video. If you'd like to order a cake, you're asked to call ahead (see contact information below).
RECIPE:
Watermelon Jelly
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 cups watermelon Juice
- 11 cups sugar
- 2/3 cup pectin
- 1T watermelon flavoring
- 1/3tsp red food coloring
STEPS:
Juice watermelon. Pour 6cups juice into pot. Add pectin. Bring to a rolling boil and add sugar. Stir constantly. Heat back up to a full boil for one minute. Remove from heat; add flavor and color. Can.
WANT TO GO?
- Punta Clara Kitchen
- 17111 Scenic Highway 98, Point Clear, AL
- 800-437-7868
- Local: 251-928-8477
- www.puntaclara.com
- Find on Facebook
