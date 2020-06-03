The Amusement Park at OWA is back open this week! The COVID-19 Pandemic forced the park to close its doors to help stop the spread of the virus. You can ride your favorite rides at OWA starting Friday, June 5, 2020.
There will be many safety measures put into place. Employees will be wearing face coverings, temperature checks will be active and sanitation stations will be found throughout the park. Be sure to grab your season passes and enjoy the Summer at OWA!
For more information, visit their website.
