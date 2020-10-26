Joe stopped by Barrow Fine Furniture in Mobile to see what is new! He met up with Sarah to look at a new set that could be perfect for your space. This beautiful blue set adds a pop of color and is also a leather match. This means that the product that touches the skin is leather and the rest of the furniture is material that is almost identical. This will help you save money while still have that sleek look.
For more information, visit Barrow Fine Furniture in store and online.
Address: 1784 West Interstate 65 Service Rd S, Mobile, AL 36693
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.