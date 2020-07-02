Although voting has ended for the Nappie Awards. Lagniappe is looking forward to announcing the winners in the August 5, 2020 issue! The Lagniappe crew has been hard at work during the COVID-19 Pandemic and they are filling pages with stories, recipes and the latest news. In the current issue, they talk with a Robertsdale Valedictorian who graduated with Tim Cook, Apple CEO and class Salutatorian, in the 1970s from Robertsdale High School.
Lagniappe is located in downtown Mobile at 704 Government St. Their website is www.lagniappemobile.com be sure to pick up your issue today!
