"Who's Behind the Makeup" is a non-profit, faith-based organization that is designed to educate, inspire, and enhance women's lifestyles. The goal is to help women mentally, spiritually, socially, and professionally. The mission behind this organization is to transform communities by providing the tools needed to influence the "whole" woman. The conference provides some insight into what women need to be successful in every aspect of their lives.
Lindsey Adams, funder and keynote speaker of the conference, sat down with Chelsey to talk about the fun and inspiring event! This conference will provide exclusive resources from well-known entrepreneurs, life coaches, health and fitness experts, financial leads, and more. A celebrity make-up artist will also be there to provide beauty tips and healthy skin techniques.
"Who's Behind the Makeup Conference" will take place on August 30, 2019- September 1, 2019 at the Mobile Convention Center. You can register at wbtmakeup.com
