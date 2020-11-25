Wine & Wishes 2020 is coming up! This is a great event for a sweet cause. All the fun takes place on December 3, 2020 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. It is a holiday party celebrating the Make-A-Wish sponsors and donors. Wine & Wishes raises money to grant the wishes of children with critical and/or terminal illnesses.
Food, drinks, live music, and a silent auction will be there throughout the night. All proceeds go directly to Make-A-Wish Alabama.
For more information and tickets, visit them online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.