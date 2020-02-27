Get ready for a night full of fellowship, food and fun all for a great cause! Wings of Life is hosting their fundraising banquet on Thursday, March 5, 2020. This banquet supports men, women and married couple struggling with addiction. Be sure to attend this incredible event and support or friends who may be struggling here on the Gulf Coast.
Details include:
When: March 5, 2020
Hours: 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit Wings of Life at 800 St. Louis Street Mobile, AL or visit their website!
