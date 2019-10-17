October is a special month across our nation! We all love to wear our pink to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness. Dr. Lindsey Beakley from Providence Breast Surgery joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about the latest with breast cancer technology. Dr. Beakley sees patients that are high risk for developing breast cancer. She explained new technology for breast cancer patients, Wireless Needle Localization.
For more information, visit their website and remember to wear pink!
