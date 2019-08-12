Ladies, get ready for a fun morning full of networking and powerful women. The Women’s Forum, Women Who Rock It, is back for its 5th year! All the fun will be held at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza on August 16, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The event will feature Kay Hire, a retired NASA astronaut and Murphy High School graduate.
The Community Foundation of South Alabama is a nonprofit charitable organization that plays a key role in meeting the needs of an eight-county region through leadership and grants. The Foundation serves as a vessel for donors, volunteers and the community to share ideas, identify issues and build financial resources necessary to make improvements and positively impact the community. The Community Foundation builds lasting endowments to ensure grants are available to support the community forever.
Details include:
Date: August 16, 2019
Hours: 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Price: $25
Location: Renaissance Riverview Plaza
For more information, visit this website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.