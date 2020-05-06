With gyms being closed because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, it can be hard to get your workout in! Rita-Nicole Wright stopped by the studio to show us how to get a great Tabata workout in at home. With Tabata, the workout is with high intensity for 20 seconds then take a 10 second break and repeat. For more great tips on working out at home, contact Rita-Nicole through Facebook!

