Kollins Ezekh is an ACE-certified personal trainer, celebrity fitness coach, and creator of the Built By God app and fitness streaming platform.
He is based in Los Angeles, CA but trains clients all over the world. Whether you want to tone up or relieve joint pain, this app can help!
For more information, visit them online!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.