It’s time to workout! Our friends at Fit Body Boot Camp have been hard at working keeping their space sanitized for their members. Since COVID-19 hit our area, they have implemented measures to keep you safe. They have a few steps you must do before entering the gym. That is sanitizing your hands, checking in, and even sanitizing the bottom of your shoes! Chelsey joined Josh Foster to see what it is all about! Be sure to check their Facebook for the latest specials and information!
Address: 876 Hillcrest Rd Suite A, Mobile, AL 36695
Phone: (251) 660-4337
Their website can be found here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.