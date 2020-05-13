Get ready to get fit while at home! With many folks being cautious about going to their local gym, our friend Derrick Mullin with Mullins Boxing is helping you stay in shape with no weights! Simple boxing moves can help your obliques and abs get the workout they need.
For more information, contact Mullins Boxing and Fitness!
Address: Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL 36526
Hours: M-F 6 a..m-7:30 p.m. Sat. 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Hours or services may differ
Phone: (850) 724-9596
Appointments: mullinsboxingandfitness.com
