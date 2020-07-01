Get your workout on! Rita-Nicole Wright is back on Studio10 and showing you how to do a simple but tough workout from home. All you need is a resistance band and a great mindset. If you want more tips on your workout, check out Rita-Nicole on social media!
Workout Wednesday with Rita-Nicole Wright!
Chelsey Sayasane
Chelsey Sayasane
