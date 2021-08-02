The following information was provided by event organizers:
It will be on Friday, August 27th. Doors open at 5:30pm for registration for door prizes, purchase a BBQ plate, and/or grab a coffee from Moka’s. The service will start at 6:30pm. Our guest speaker will be Rebekah Colone’.
The event will be held at Saraland First.
Saraland First will also have the event live on FB that night. So, participants can watch online as well. They need to follow us on FB to register for door prizes online before the night of the event. We will be releasing lots of information between now and the night of the event.
We do need sponsors/ donations so we can place an encouraging note and happy in the hands of teachers all over Mobile County.
If there is a teacher or school that would like to be sure we include their teachers, please reach out to us through our email, call us, or send us a message through our website. We would love to include their school.
Ways to donate:
*For donations/sponsors you can use the
Text to Tithe number (251) 202-4994.
Put in the amount (example 10.00) you would like to donate and
enter WC for World Changers.
It will send you a link to enter your card information to donate.
*You can also mail donations to the World Changers United address.
Please make checks payable to Saraland First with World Changers United written on the (For) line.
For more information, visit their Facebook page.
