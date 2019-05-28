You can shop from many local vendors and businesses in one spot! The 2019 Small Business Bash will be held on June 2, 2019 from 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. Jay and Adrian Hendrix stopped by the studio to tell us all about it! You can check it out at 701 N Cody Road Mobile, Al. in the parking lot. Knotted Handcrafted Bowties is a business that was founded in Mobile in 2015. They are a men’s accessory company that handmakes one of a kind bowties and other items. Visit their website here!
Details include:
What: 2019 Small Business Bash
When: June 2, 2019
Where: 701 N Cody Road Mobile, Al.
Hours: 12:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.
