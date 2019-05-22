Following the success of I Can Only Imagine, which was the number 1 independent film of 2018, we want to create quality entertainment with a partner that offers the widest possible audience," said Kevin Downes, one of the creators of Kingdom along with Jon and Andy Erwin and Tony Young. The company recently announced I Still Believe, the uplifting true life story of Christian music megastar Jeremy Camp, as their next film. Known for inspirational stories and epic cinematography, the Erwin Brothers have achieved the rare A+ CinemaScore twice, on I Can Only Imagine and Woodlawn. Past films from Erwins/Downes have all opened in the top 10 movies in America.
You have the opportunity to be in the movie! On Memorial Day, May 26, 2019, the team wants you to be there! All you have to do is sign up through this link. You can find more information about being a background actor throughout the months of May and June here!
Details include:
What: "I Still Believe" Memorial Day Scene
When: May 26, 2019
Where: Mobile Civic Center
Hours: 3:00 p.m.- Until
Information about the producer:
Josh Walsh is a film producer who resides in Birmingham, Alabama with his wife Abbe and their one year old son Hugo. Josh works with the filmmaking brother duo Jon and Andy Erwin. Since joining the Erwin Brothers in 2011, the team has produced four feature films including OctoberBaby, Moms Night Out, Woodlawn and their current film I Can Only Imagine. Each of their films opened in the top ten movies in America and have grossed over 100 Million in theatrical box office and they have received two A+ Cinema scores in a row for Woodlawn and I Can Only Imagine. In 2018, the Erwin Brothers, Kevin Downes and Tony Young formed a new venture named Kingdom and secured a first look deal with the Hollywood studio Lionsgate with the intent to create even more high quality entertaining faith based entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.