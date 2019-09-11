If you have a wedding or big event coming up you know who to go see! JoVi's Bridal and Mister Tuxedo are giving away a free wedding gown up to $1500. You must stop by their location to enter in the drawing. All the fun will be on September 14, 2019. Right now, the two stores are having a huge sale! All wedding gowns, bridesmaids’ gowns, tuxedo and suits are on sale. Do not forget about prom and Mardi Gars, they have you covered for those busy seasons as well.
Doug Shorey, CEO of Mister Tuxedo Inc., and Victoria Shorey, Manager of JoVi's Bridal joined Chelsey in the studio to show off everything that their stores have to offer during the busy wedding season. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
