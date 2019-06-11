You are invited to a fun event at the USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park. The USS DRUM Crewmen Association Reunion will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019. This event is from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. in the pavilion.
The USS ALABAMA will welcome the families of the crewmen of the USS DRUM back to the park for their annual reunion. This is the 49th reunion since the USS DRUM has come to Mobile.
July 4th will mark the 50th anniversary of the opening of the USS DRUM at Battleship Memorial Park and we will kick-off the commemoration during the reunion.
To help celebrate the Crewmen, their living history crews will hold their June drill. They will have historical reenactors aboard both the USS DRUM and the USS ALABAMA. They are also having the L-Birds, small WWII airplanes, landing on the field Saturday morning and conducting aerial maneuvers. At 1:00 p.m. they will sound the “call to battle stations” as vintage airplanes attack the ship for a battle reenactment. The living history crew will defend the ship and fire our 20mm and 40mm guns.
Christmas in June for Operation Gratitude – as part of the day’s activities, the USS ALABAMA Crewmates will be working with the children making Christmas and holiday cards for our active duty military serving overseas. The cards will go into card packages sent by Operation Gratitude.
Details include:
When: Saturday, June 15, 2019
Where: USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park
Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
