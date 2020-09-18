WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.
Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87
Articles
