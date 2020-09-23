The FOX10 Surprise Squad received a nomination that took us to Atmore to surprise a very special lady. Rene’ Bunch has made it her life’s mission to take care of our troops that are deployed and away from home. She spends her own money to assemble and ship care packages to troops worldwide. Being an Air Force veteran herself, she knows how much these packages mean when you’re away from home and missing loved ones. Watch this special extended story to see how we enlisted the help of family, friends, and the Walmart in Atmore for a very special surprise.
Click here if you’d like to help Rene’ in her mission to support our troops.
