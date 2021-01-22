MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A bond hearing was held for Andre Landrum who is charged with rape 1st and burglary 1st in connection to an incident from 1997.
According to the Mobile District Attorney's office bond was denied and an arraignment has been set for January 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.