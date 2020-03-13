We continue to closely monitor the impact of COVID-19 on communities across the country. We recognize that T-Mobile customers are relying on our network to ensure they have critical connections with family, loved ones and service providers. Keeping our customers connected and our employees safe and healthy are our highest priorities. Below is an update on our ongoing efforts.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.