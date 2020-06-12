A Navarre High School teacher has been arrested after she allegedly had sex with one of her students at the school last summer.
Meghan Mary Rodriguez, 37, was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual assault. She was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.
She was arrested on 6/11/2020 for sexual battery on a minor.
Rodriguez was a teacher at Navarre High School. She is currently being held at the Santa Rosa County Jail.
