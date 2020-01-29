KIDS ON THE GO AFTERCARE PROGRAM·FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2019·
thє purpσsє σf kíds σn thє gσ αftєrschσσl prσgrαm ís tσ prσvídє α quαlítч rєsσurcє fσr pαrєnts thαt must wσrk σutsídє thє hσmє αftєr thє schσσl dαч ís σvєr. σur míssíσn ís tσ prσvídє α nurturíng, sαfє єnvírσnmєnt whєrє чσur chíldrєn cαn rєlαх wíth thєír pєєrs αftєr schσσl. duríng єαch dαч chíldrєn wíll fíll thєír αftєrnσσn wíth αrt, índσσr plαч, snαcks, rєαdíng tímє, αnd smαll grσup αctívítíєs. kíds σn thє gσ вєfσrє-αnd-αftєr schσσl cαrє ís α prσgrαm thαt вαlαncєs tímє tσ lєαrn wíth tímє tσ plαч wíth fríєnds, αnd fíníshíng hσmєwσrk wíth spσrts αnd σthєr phчsícαl αctívítíєs thєsє prσgrαms αrє αvαílαвlє fσr fσr schσσl-αgє chíldrєn tσ вrídgє thє tímє вєtwєєn schσσl αnd α pαrєnt’s wσrk schєdulє, αs wєll αs tσ prσvídє full-tímє cαrє duríng schσσl вrєαks αnd summєr vαcαtíσns.
