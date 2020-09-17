GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - We are sending thoughts and prayers to everyone who has been impacted by Hurricane Sally. Today at 1:00 o’clock, The Hangout family will be providing fresh water, coffee, charging stations and hot food to the community of Gulf Shores and our First Responders.
Please respect the government’s travel & curfew requests and only travel if you are in need. Everyone stay safe!
