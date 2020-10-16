MOBILE CO., Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man was arrested after authorities say he impersonated a peace officer.
According to Mobile Police, 32-year-old Greg Lundy was taken into custody after they say officers responded to a call regarding an individual pulling a gun on someone.
The incident happened in the 800 block of Aloyis Drive around 1:43 p.m.
They say upon arrival, officers took Lundy into custody.
In addition to impersonating a peace officer charges, Lundy also faces charges of carrying a pistol without a permit and warrants.
