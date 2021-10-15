Traffic slow on westbound Bayway
Traffic slow on westbound Bayway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- ALGO is reporting that several accidents on the westbound I-10 Bayway have been cleared but a disabled vehicle continues to slow traffic.

