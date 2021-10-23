BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division said US 90 near Paper Company Road is back open following a crash earlier this evening.
The single-vehicle crash occurred about 8:55 p.m. and shut down both lanes of the highway, authorities said.
No information information was made available.
