Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Tropical Depression Thirteen has strengthened and is now Tropical Storm Laura with maximum sustained winds of around 45 mph. The aircraft also found that the center of Laura is located south of the previously estimated position.
The National Hurricane Center says Laura at 8:05 a.m. was located about 230 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Movement was west at 21 mph.
