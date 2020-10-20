Tua Tagovailoa named Dolphins' starting quarterback, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter Updated 3 hrs ago Updated 3 hrs ago | Posted on Oct 20, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Miami Dolphins are making 2020 first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Shefter reported the development via Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Espn Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins Quarterback American Football Adam Schefter Pick Development Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos Articles'She doesn’t win mother of the year': MPD says a mom took picture of son holding a BB gun at Mobile schoolConvicted child murderer gets shot at leaving death rowMPD: Male victim shot multiple times on Lloyds Lane has been identifiedArrest made in Lloyds Lane homicidePrichard woman charged with boyfriend's murderChildren kidnapped in Mississippi have been located and are safeCompany president warns of layoffs if Biden winsMissing hiker found in Zion National Park, family saysHumid start and highs will reach middle 80sMobile mother faces federal kidnapping charges after abduction of two sons Videos Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Would you like to receive breaking news? Signup today! Coronavirus Daily Newsletter The latest COVID-19 headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Daily News Update Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Stormtracker Daily Weather Would you like to receive the daily weather Outlook? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
