Two people rescued after bass boat takes on water along Causeway

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said two people were rescued when their bass boat started taking on water near the Causeway.
It happened near the Tensaw River Boat Ramp just east of Battleship Memorial Park.
According to the Coast Guard, the boat hit a sandbar and started taking on water. Mobile Police sent a boat to assist with the rescue effort. Two boaters were pulled off of the damaged boat and no injuries were reported.
Crews are now working to retrieve the boat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.