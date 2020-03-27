JUST IN: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Mobile County reports first COVID-19 death
- Schools closed through the end of the school year in Alabama, students will finish classes at home
- Single mom of 6 who beat stage 4 breast cancer dies from coronavirus
- Alabama governor has no plans for a coronavirus shutdown
- CDC finds coronavirus living on surfaces 17 days after cruise ship was vacated
- 12-year-old girl with coronavirus is on a ventilator and fighting for her life
- Louisiana governor issues statewide ‘stay at home’ order
- Alabama woman killed by COVID-19 died at hospital in Tennessee
- Local family asking for prayers for man suffering from COVID-19
- 1-year-old found unconscious, non-responsive; mother arrested
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.