Workers in Mississippi unable to work because of the coronavirus will be eligible to file for unemployment benefits, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security has announced.
Officials say those displaced can call Sunday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. if they have questions.
According to authorities, the agency has modified its existing unemployment compensation rules to also allow workers to file a claim for unemployment benefits if they are/have been:
-- Quarantined by a medical professional or a government agency
-- Laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period by their employers due to COVID-19 concerns
-- Diagnosed with COVID-19
-- Caring for an immediate family member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19
To file an Unemployment Claim, visit the MDES website at www.mdes.ms.gov or call the MDES Contact Center at 1-888-844-3577.
The Contact Center will be open Sunday to take calls between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Beginning Monday, the contact center hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
