Satsuma Police Chief Clint Harrell updating FOX10 News on an investigation into potential misconduct of an officer.
According to Harrell, Satsuma's Municipal Court Magistrate determined Officer Harvey Roberts did have probable cause to arrest Logan Carter and another person over the weekend after a traffic stop.
Carter accused the officer of yelling at them, putting his hands in her face, and pushing the other person before arresting them.
Chief Harrell stressing that both are innocent until proven guilty.
The magistrate determined that it was more likely than not that an offense had been committed.
The officer involved has been on administrative leave.
