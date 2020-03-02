(CNN) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar will end her presidential bid on Monday and endorse Joe Biden, a campaign aide tells CNN. The Klobuchar campaign confirmed that the senator is flying to Dallas to join the former vice president at his rally, where she will suspend her campaign and give her endorsement on the eve of Super Tuesday.
URGENT - Amy Klobuchar will end 2020 presidential campaign and endorse Joe Biden
