The US military is investigating reports of a plane crash in Afghanistan's Ghazni province, a US official told CNN on Monday.
The official could not add any further details.
Multiple reports have emerged of a plane crash in the region, which is largely controlled by the Taliban and lies to the southwest of the Afghan capital of Kabul.
Details of who owns the plane remain unclear.
