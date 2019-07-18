A search-and-rescue operation is underway for a US sailor who went overboard from the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Persian gulf on Wednesday, according to a statement from the US Navy.
Four ships from the US, Spain and Pakistan are currently searching for the missing sailor.
"Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), Spanish Álvaro de Bazán-class frigate Méndez Núñez (F 104) and Pakistan Navy Ship PSN Aslat (F265) are currently conducting search and rescue operations in the Arabian Sea following reports of a missing U.S. Navy Sailor," the statement from the US Navy 5th Fleet said.
The sailor's name is being withheld in accordance with Navy policy.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
