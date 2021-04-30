MOBILE, ala. (WALA) Jumps, flips and twists oh my. It was a high-flying time down at the Mobile Convention Center. Friday kicked off the start of the U-S-A Gymnastics Trampoline & Tumbling Region 5 Championship.
Around 500 gymnasts, representing 42 clubs, from nine southeastern states participated in the USA Gymnastics-sanctioned event.
Day one of the three-day competition heated up as family and friends in the stands and sidelines showed their support.
The event featured athletes like Nicole Ahsinger, 2016 Olympian and 2019 World Championship Silver Medalist and Alexi Shostak, a World championship Silver Medalist and World Cup Champion, to name a few.
Competitions like this one allows Alexi Shostak to inspire younger gymnasts, "Show them what they can one day amount to and accomplish," he said.
Being a gymnast of 20 years he also tells competitors to never give up, "If your mind is made up and have a goal you know your body will follow persevere and stick with it," he said.
That is what 14 -year-old gymnast, Kamille Viator did. She stuck with gymnastics and sticks her landings too. Viator says there is a ton of reasons why she loves to compete, "Getting to see what their learning and if I can add to my tumbling. Oh and winning that's really fun, we love that".
Viator proudly won her first competition of the day and now hopes to make it to "Worlds".
The championship will continue at 9 a.m. this Saturday until mid-afternoon Sunday. Admission is $15 for a day pass and $35 for a weekend pass.
