MOBILE, Ala. (Sept. 8, 2020) Andrea Rosler of Huntsville, will be joining USA Health as the health system’s first chief human resources officer. She joins USA Health on October 12, 2020.
Rosler comes to USA Health from Huntsville Hospital Health System, where she has been vice president for human resources since 1994. Huntsville Hospital is the state’s second largest health system, with 15,000 employees.
“We are very excited to have Andrea join us at USA Health,” said Owen Bailey, MHA, FACHE, chief executive officer for USA Health. “Her vast experience with large and complex health systems will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow to meet the expanding healthcare needs of the Upper Gulf Coast region.”
“USA Health’s growth the past few years has been extraordinary,” Rosler said. “To be part of such a vibrant organization that has as its mission helping people live better, longer lives is energizing. I look forward to working with the rest of the leadership team that has been so carefully assembled so that we can further advance academic healthcare throughout the region.”
Rosler joined Huntsville Hospital as an administrative resident in 1991. She moved into her current role after three years as the administrative director for patient care services.
She has extensive experience in staff and leadership development within the healthcare setting. Rosler established the Huntsville Hospital Corporate University, which is the framework for orientation, leadership and clinical development, continuing medical education, several clinical certification programs and more. She has led human resource integration efforts during the growth of the Huntsville Hospital health system, including incorporating new physician practices and/or facilities.
Rosler earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., before earning a master’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in hospital administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She also is a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), which is the senior-most human resources certification for those who have also demonstrated a strategic mastery of the HR body of knowledge.
“As USA Health has expanded, and with our plans to continue growing, we recognize the need for a human resource leader with vast experience and expertise in a large and complex healthcare organization,” said John Marymont, MD, MBA, vice president for medical affairs and dean of the USA College of Medicine. “Andrea will help us anticipate our staffing needs for the future while helping our current staff members achieve their career goals and aspirations.”
