MOBILE, Ala. – On Thursday, October 15, 2020 at approximately 4 a.m., police responded to the 2500 block of Lloyds Lane in reference to one shot.
Upon arrival, officers located the male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The male victim was identified as 42-year-old Machavellia Bagsby.
This is an active homicide investigation.
