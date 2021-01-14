MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A video posted to Facebook of a sick teenager getting baptized in his hospital bed is going viral. The tender moments inside USA's Children's and Women's hospital has been shared almost 600 times.
Fourteen year old Xavier Lee has been in the ICU since December 28th. He's battling stage IV Osteosarcoma, a rare kind of bone cancer.
His mother, Shavauhn McReynolds, said he's been asking to take that step of faith, for three months now.
"He was very adamant about wanting to be baptized. And so, In the midst of when I shared with my pastor as well as the secretary of church that he wanted he had the initiative to want to be baptized, just, I worked a lot at night and also he had chemotherapy scheduled," she said. "So it's just a lot of conflicts with it. So, yesterday he was talking about it. And when I say the nurses, especially Renee, she made it happen."
McReynolds said Nurse Renee found the pastor, who not only came in 15 minutes to baptize Xavier, but also gave them a special gift.
"He brought me his father's Bible to encourage me as well as my son so that I could share some scriptures with him," McReynolds said.
McReynolds said the baptism video and the hundreds it has reached has been a blessing.
"I'm just so overwhelmed. I'm a very private person. But when God is moving, I can't be private and it's all for the glory of Him. It's so, so encouraging to know that people out there are praying for him and hoping for the best for him. I believe he's going to walk out of this hospital a healthier child," said McReynolds.
A GoFundMe has been established to assist the family with expenses and can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gtux5s-team-xavier?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.
