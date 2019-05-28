Mobile County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a pair of robbery suspects they say robbed the Waffle House in Grand Bay.
According to authorities, the robbery took place on Friday, May 24 at approximately 4 a.m. Witnesses told authorities that two black men came into the location, made the employees strip down and locked them in a back room after taking all of their belongings.
Officials say over $1,600 was taken from the register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.