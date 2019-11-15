The 5 Most Festive Cat Beds You Can Buy This Holiday Season
The 5 Most FestiveCat Beds You Can BuyThis Holiday Season While you’re busy checkingeveryone off your Christmas list,don’t forget about your furry friend. Your feline might have been a littlemore naughty than nice this year, butthey still deserve one of these beds. 1. Holiday Tails GingerbreadHouse Cat Bed, $22.49, Petco 2. Santa Claus Belt CatBed, $18.89, Walmart 3. Christmas Tree Cat Bed, $46, Etsy 4. Santa Claus Hat Cat Bed, $12.98, Amazon 5. Reindeer Cat Bed, $23.98, Amazon
