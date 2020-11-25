JetBlue's Black Friday Sale Has Vacation Packages for Jamaica, Aruba, and More for Up to $400 Off
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
The sale is for travel from Nov. 27 until Sept. 7, 2021 when you book by midnight ET on Dec. 1.
Tags
- $1
- 500-resort-credit
- Aruba
- Barcelo-aruba-all-inclusive
- Black-friday-sale
- Coronavirus
- Covid-19
- Covid-19-travel-restrictions
- Discount
- Grand-palladium-lady-hamilton-resort-and-spa
- Holiday-present
- Jamaica
- Jetblue
- Montego-bay
- News
- Text-only
- Travel
- Travel-restrictions
- Up-to-$400-off
- Upcoming-trip
- Vacation-packages
- Wibbitz
- Nmg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.