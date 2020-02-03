About 70,000 people in Mobile County could soon be losing their city police and fire protection.
That could happen if the Mobile City Council votes to cut services in the police jurisdiction.
Monday, Mobile County leaders, and jurisdiction residents, told council members about the problems such a move would cause.
Votes on the police jurisdiction cuts as well as funding for passenger rail service have been put off for weeks.
Monday, Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran and a resident who lives in the police jurisdiction painted a difficult picture if county officials have to take over law enforcement in the police jurisdiction within two years as proposed.
Cochran said, "If you roll back, then I will tell you this: this will be the beginning of the end of Mobile as we know it today."
If the city cuts services in the police jurisdiction, Cochran said his department would need an additional 48 deputies.
And because the county pays more than the city police department, those officers could likely from Mobile city.
Cochran said, "It will have a devastating effect on your police department because I'll hire probably 40 of those 48 police officers from the Mobile Police Department. I think I've hired five in the last week, unfortunately."
Fred Wheeler, who lives in the police jurisdiction, told council committee members, "Allow for a vote of the proposed annexed areas. Once the areas are annexed, move police jurisdictions to one and a half miles as prescribed by Alabama law," as opposed to a three mile area.
This is the second meeting to discuss police jurisdiction changes because council members wanted more time to give more people a chance to express opinions.
Another issue that has been delayed is a vote on approving passenger rail service between Mobile and New Orleans.
It was scheduled for a council vote last week, but there was a delay.
Why?
City Council Member Bess Rich said, "We heard from the administration that they wanted more time to give us an understanding of how they'll allot the money: whatever concerns that they have that they have not expressed publicly would be answered." "
Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, "There's been so much money spent and emphasis in the area of the port, and we just need to make sure that if there are issues that could impede the flow of freight, what does it take to alleviate that."
While the rail vote is scheduled for Tuesday, we've learned now, after Monday afternoon's meeting, that a vote on possible police jurisdiction changes may be postponed from the meeting on February 11th when it was scheduled.
This would be to come up with a complete plan.
