Watch history unfold on Saturday, May 30, as NASA and SpaceX launch astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station.
This mission marks the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011 that humans will fly to the space station from U.S. soil.
