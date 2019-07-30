MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Test results are in after water was sampled following a viral video claimed there was sewage in Mobile Bay.
The man who shot the video over the weekend said it looked and smelled like feces. The video was shot on Saturday near Point Clear.
Mobile Baykeeper decided to test the water after the video was shared thousands of times on Facebook. The organization said the test did not show that there was a sewage spill, but the result is not definitive because the sample was taken about 30 hours after the video was recorded.
Mobile Baykeeper said if the substance was algae there is still cause for concern because certain algae blooms can be harmful to people's health. The group said it's important to report sightings like the one seen in the video so it can conduct tests before the evidence is flushed out with the tide.
